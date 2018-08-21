CLEVELAND (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic in Cleveland.
Sessions is scheduled to address the crisis Wednesday at the federal courthouse. A news release says Sessions will talk about the Justice Department’s efforts to combat the epidemic.
Ohio has been one of the states hardest hit.
The medical examiner for Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County, which includes Cleveland, has said there were 822 unintentional overdose deaths last year compared with 666 in 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- Asia Argento, who accused Harvey Weinstein, made deal with her own accuser
- Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
The powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl or chemically similar drugs have been blamed for the vast majority of the state’s overdose deaths.