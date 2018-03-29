BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is calling on Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to show more leadership on issues plaguing the Massachusetts State Police.

Healey, a Democrat, has launched a criminal investigation after an audit uncovered cases in which troopers may have been paid overtime for shifts they never worked in 2016. Nine troopers have since retired and nine others are suspended without pay.

Healey said on Thursday the public is understandably upset about the alleged abuses and called on the Baker administration to take a “leadership role” and move quickly to correct what she said was a lack of accountability and transparency in the department.

A spokesman notes Baker has already appointed a new leader for the state police but that the governor agrees more work needs to be done.