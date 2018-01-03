BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Eversource has agreed to use the corporate savings it will receive under the new federal tax law to lower rates for its 1.4 million Massachusetts customers.
The Democrat had urged the Department of Public Utilities to recalculate Eversource’s recently approved rate hike to reflect the reduction of the federal corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent.
Healey said that in its filing Wednesday, Eversource proposed lowering existing rates for NStar Electric customers by about $35 million and to increase rates for its Western Massachusetts Electric Company customers by $16 million, instead of the $25 million approved by the DPU.
Healey has also pushed to have the rates for all major electricity, gas, and water companies recalculated to reflect the lower corporate tax rate.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up