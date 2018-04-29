CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former New Hampshire judge who wrote fake evaluations of himself is now facing a felony complaint of attempting to defraud the New Hampshire judicial retirement plan.

The attorney general’s office said former Nashua District Judge Paul Moore is scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on Wednesday.

Moore, who resigned two weeks ago, acknowledged submitting anonymous online judicial evaluations of himself. He didn’t immediately return a telephone message Sunday.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the felony complaint, announced on Friday, alleges that Moore made false statements in an attempt to defraud the retirement plan. MacDonald said his office would have no further comment.