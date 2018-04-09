PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the state Supreme Court has ruled unanimously for the state in a case involving a community college district that backs lower in-state tuition for immigrant students.
Brnovich said on Twitter that the court’s full written opinion is expected by May 14, 2018.
The high court heard arguments last week in the case affecting recipients of the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.
The hearing involved an effort by the Maricopa County Community Colleges District to overturn a 2017 state Court of Appeals ruling that found young immigrants in the program aren’t eligible for lower in-state tuition.
Many young people covered by the DACA program, known as Dreamers, have said they’ll have to drop out of school without the lower tuition.