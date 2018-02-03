BOSTON (AP) — One man has been killed and another hospitalized after a daytime shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.
Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers arrived to find two men suffering gunshot wounds. They were rushed to nearby Boston Medical Center.
The more seriously injured of the two eventually died. Police say he’s a man in his 20s but didn’t release his name. It’s not immediately clear the condition of the other man.
Police say they believe the victims had been targeted. At least two men appear to have opened fire on the victims and then fled on foot.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Alex Smith trade will have costly domino effect on Russell Wilson’s next deal with the Seahawks
- Miranda Lambert brings her post-divorce party to Tacoma Dome
- Hope Hicks shoves President Trump's State of the Union address off center stage | This Week in Trump
- Huskies' top-10 recruiting class could get even better before National Signing Day
Police are hoping that anyone with information about the shooting steps forward.