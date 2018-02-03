BOSTON (AP) — One man has been killed and another hospitalized after a daytime shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Officers arrived to find two men suffering gunshot wounds. They were rushed to nearby Boston Medical Center.

The more seriously injured of the two eventually died. Police say he’s a man in his 20s but didn’t release his name. It’s not immediately clear the condition of the other man.

Police say they believe the victims had been targeted. At least two men appear to have opened fire on the victims and then fled on foot.

Police are hoping that anyone with information about the shooting steps forward.