COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina political strategist Richard Quinn boasts a client list that includes GOP notables like Lindsey Graham and John McCain.

Quinn’s indictment this week on criminal conspiracy and illegal lobbying charges could mean tough times for the remaining Republicans who still rely on him for advice.

Quinn began his consulting business in the late 1970s, helping flip South Carolina from blue to red and advising GOP presidential contenders including Ronald Reagan and McCain. Graham has been his client for more than 20 years.

Now, the 73-year-old Quinn stands accused of trying to influence state lawmakers’ votes without registering as a lobbyist and could face prison time.

Two clients have pleaded guilty in a wide-ranging corruption investigation. Several others, including Quinn’s son, have been charged.