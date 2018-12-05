JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he will fast-track a bill combating domestic violence after tens of thousands of Israelis marched the previous day in Tel Aviv to protest perceived government inaction.
Benjamin Netanyahu ordered on Wednesday the government to advance the bill, which would track convicted or suspected domestic abusers with GPS bracelets to ensure they comply with probation and bail restrictions.
Netanyahu says violence against women is “like terror in every respect” and pledged harsher punishments for perpetrators.
Organizers of Tuesday’s protests want the government to implement a $67 million plan it promised last year to combat violence against women. At least 24 women were killed in Israel this year, most of whom notified police beforehand that they were concerned for their safety.
Netanyahu promised to disburse the funds.