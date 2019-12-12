WHAKATANE, New Zealand — A military team in New Zealand on Friday morning recovered the bodies of six people killed in a volcanic eruption Monday on White Island and was searching for two others, undertaking the daring mission even as the threat of another eruption loomed.

As of 11:30 a.m. local time, the six bodies had been airlifted to a patrol vessel moored in the Bay of Plenty, the HMNZS Wellington, and were expected to be flown later to Auckland, New Zealand, to be formally identified.

The recovery team returned from the island, also known by its Maori name, Whakaari, without two other victims known to have been killed.

“It’s not over yet,” said Police Commissioner Mike Bush at a Friday news conference. He said a second effort to find the final two bodies had already begun.

“We are this afternoon returning with an aerial search of Whakaari to see if we can identify anyone else on the island and we are also right now deploying our dive team to search the surrounding waters,” he said. “We will continue to search for these two people.”

The retrieval mission, which began at daybreak on Friday, came after New Zealand authorities had repeatedly delayed it out of concern for the safety of the recovery team. The volcano had been spewing steam, and conditions on the ground were still dangerous when authorities decided late Thursday to move forward with the operation.

The threat of volcanic hazards continued as the mission was underway Friday, but Mike Clement, deputy police commissioner for national operations, told reporters that other conditions were “good in regard to the weather, sea state and the environment on the island.”

He said that progress was “taking more time than expected” because the recovery team members’ heavy protective equipment was slowing their mobility. The rescuers were wearing protective gear to shield them from toxic volcanic gases, as well as from the ash underfoot.

The eruption on Monday covered the popular tourist destination in the Bay of Plenty in ash while at least 50 people were visiting. The six bodies recovered on Friday were in addition to those of eight others that rescuers transported off the island immediately after the eruption.

Among those who were able to escape, at least 26 remained hospitalized on Thursday with burns over at least 30% of their bodies.

On Thursday, Clement and Nico Fournier, a volcanologist, said conditions on White Island, also known by its Maori name of Whakaari, were too unstable and unpredictable for such a recovery operation, with a 40% to 60% chance of another eruption over the next 24 hours.

But the decision to move forward came as families expressed frustration at the delay in reaching the island. Two local helicopter pilots who landed on the island shortly after the eruption and rescued people from the shore have said conditions were ideal for an operation they estimated would not take more than 20 minutes to complete.

“There is a growing sense of desperation to bring home those we love,” said Judy Turner, the mayor of Whakatane, a coastal community close to the volcanic island. “No news is not good for people in this situation.”

There is also the chance that another eruption could further deteriorate the condition of the remains of the dead, hampering the ability to identify them.

White Island is New Zealand’s most active volcano and for years has been a popular tourist destination. Tourists would don gas masks and hard hats to tour the apex of the volcano.

Before this week, the deadliest episode there had been in 1914, when 10 miners were killed after part of a crater wall collapsed.

The island, which is privately owned, became a scenic reserve in 1953, and more than 10,000 people visit each year. Since Monday, victims’ relatives and others have asked why tours were allowed to continue despite warnings that volcanic activity had been on the rise.