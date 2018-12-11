Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s district attorney has dismissed all charges against a mother who was violently separated from her toddler son by police in a videotaped encounter at a city social services office.

Jazmine Headley has been in jail since Friday, when she was arrested after a dispute with a guard in a crowded waiting room.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Tuesday that he was “horrified by the violence depicted in the video.” It showed officers yanking Headley’s 18-month-old son from her arms.

He said “the consequences this young and desperate mother has already suffered as a result of this arrest far outweigh any conduct that may have led to it.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

It was unclear when Headley might be released from jail. She remained held Tuesday on an unrelated warrant issued in New Jersey.

The Associated Press