NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A ceremony has been held in Tennessee to unveil the restored tomb of President Andrew Jackson, six weeks after profanities were painted on it.
Officials posted on The Hermitage’s Facebook page the cleaned tomb was presented to the public Sunday in Nashville.
Andrew Jackson Foundation CEO Howard Kittell said in April that someone marred the stone covers of the graves of Jackson and his wife, Rachel, with black and red paint. He said the word “killer” was written, along with profanities. Anarchist symbols were drawn at the site.
Jackson served as president from 1829 to 1837. He was beloved as a man of the people but also oversaw the forced removal of Native Americans from the southeastern U.S.
Jackson was buried at his home on June 10, 1845.