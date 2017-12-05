FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have filed a bill that would create a tip line to report legislative wrongdoing.

Reps. Ken Fleming of Louisville and Kim Moser of Taylor Mill say the tip line would be run by the independent Legislative Ethics Commission. The commission has authority to investigate the complaints against lawmakers, employees, lobbyists or anyone else interacting with the legislature or its workers.

Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover resigned his position after acknowledging he settled a sexual harassment claim with a member of his staff. The scandal highlighted the fact the state does not have a process for handling complaints against lawmakers.

The bill says employees who file complaints via the tip line would be protected from reprisal.