WASHINGTON — The United States, Australia and Britain announced Tuesday that they were bolstering their cooperation on developing new hypersonic weapons, an expansion of the agreement to build new nuclear-powered submarines announced last year.

Hypersonic weapons can maneuver at several times the speed of sound and have the promise of evading missile defense systems and being able to quickly strike even targets on the other side of the globe.

The announcement is an attempt to jump-start the work of the United States and two key allies at a time when Russia and China have made important advances in developing and fielding hypersonic weapons.

Russia and China have invested heavily in hypersonic technology and by some measures have moved ahead of the United States and its allies. In August, China tested a hypersonic missile that circled the globe twice before hitting its target.

Russia announced in 2019 that it had deployed a hypersonic missile, and it has used the technology during the invasion of Ukraine, firing hypersonic missiles at targets including an ammunition depot in the west of the country. Although it is clear Russia has fielded the weapons, it remains to be seen what tactical advantages superfast missiles have given to Russian forces in Ukraine.

Hypersonic speed is defined as faster than Mach 5, or 3,806 mph, far beyond the speed of sound, which is about 761 mph.

Advertising

The Pentagon and the Air Force have worked on hypersonics for some 20 years, including a push that began in the first decade of this century. In recent years, as China and Russia have increased their work on hypersonics, so too has the Pentagon, requesting $3.8 billion for researching the technology in the current fiscal year.

The announcement Tuesday by the three countries was short on specifics about the new research, saying only that the “partners will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities.”

The original announcement said the three countries would cooperate to develop nuclear submarines, and it was framed as an effort to counter China’s growing power in the Pacific and around the globe. The announcement Tuesday said the importance of the partnership “has only grown in response to Russia’s unprovoked, unjustified, and unlawful invasion of Ukraine.”

In addition to working on nuclear reactors and hypersonic weapons, the three countries are accelerating investments and experiments in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, autonomous military systems, cybercapabilities, electronic warfare and other technologies.

Expanding work in those technologies and protecting U.S. know-how against espionage attempts have been priorities of the Biden administration. China has made a push in hypersonics research, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and U.S. officials believe that without a more concerted effort, the U.S. could fall behind in technologies that will be important to the economy as well as to military strength.