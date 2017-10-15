BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana ranchers with little grass to feed livestock are selling off their calves early after suffering the worst drought in the U.S.
The Billings Gazette reported Sunday that eastern Montana ranchers are coping with drought-scorched pasture land with little green for cattle to chew on.
Sales tracked by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Marketing Service more than 40,000 cattle have moved through auction barns in Miles City and Billings since July.
Stockyards have moved 6,000 animals more than they did during the same weeks in 2016 and 11,000 more than in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Analysis: What went wrong in No. 8 WSU's 37-3 defeat to Cal? WATCH
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
- Washington can kiss its playoff hopes goodbye after debacle in desert WATCH
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
The eastern two thirds of the state suffered the worst drought in the nation last summer.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com