NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Two weeks after his bribery trial ended in a hung jury, Sen. Bob Menendez is renewing a request to have the charges thrown out.

Attorneys for the New Jersey Democrat filed the motion Thursday. It asks the judge to dismiss all 12 counts against Menendez, and it claims prosecutors didn’t produce enough evidence at trial to prove their case.

Menendez is charged with accepting free flights on a private jet and luxury vacations from co-defendant Salomon Melgen (MEHL’-gen), his longtime friend, in exchange for using his political influence with executive branch officials. Melgen joined in Thursday’s motion.

Jurors said after the Nov. 16 mistrial that most of them favored acquittal.

The Department of Justice hasn’t said whether it will retry the men.

Menendez is up for re-election next year.