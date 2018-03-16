CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Agreements between the Wyoming House and Senate on funding public education and construction projects have enabled the Legislature to adjourn nearly a week later than originally planned.

One deal reached Thursday provides funding for several major projects including a state office building in Casper and new science facilities at the University of Wyoming. Another deal cuts more than $20 million from public schools.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the two chambers passed a budget for general government operations Saturday but remained divided on those two areas. Lawmakers took a break while giving Gov. Matt Mead time to veto remaining legislation.

The Legislature used time left over from last year to reconvene Wednesday and adjourn late Thursday. Lawmakers wrapped up their remaining work but failed to override any of Mead’s vetoes.

