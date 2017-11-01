NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The steakhouse at Harrah’s New Orleans Casino is now called BH Steak — instead of Besh Steak.
The change, reported by New Orleans media, comes a week after the casino broke ties with celebrity chef John Besh. That move followed an investigative story by NOLA.comThe Times-Picayune.
The story outlined the claims of women who said they were victims of sexual harassment by male co-workers and bosses in the Besh Restaurant Group. Besh stepped down from his management role in the business after the story was published.
The name BH Steak honors William “Bill” Harrah, who founded the Harrah’s gambling empire in the 1930s.
