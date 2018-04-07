Share story

By
The Associated Press

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Employees at an Ohio day care center cited for failing to report suspected child abuse before a girl’s death will get additional training about making such notifications.

Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services concluded Harbor Crest Childcare Academy in Euclid (YOO’-klihd) didn’t properly report suspicions that the 4-year-old girl was abused.

Harbor Crest says that isn’t true, but it was required to propose changes to address the state’s findings and agreed to re-educate staff about reporting possible abuse.

The girl, Aniya Day-Garrett, died March 11 from a stroke after a blunt-force head injury. Authorities initially were called to an apartment complex about an unresponsive child with burn marks. The medical examiner’s office found Aniya was malnourished.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Her mother and the woman’s boyfriend were charged in the death.

The Associated Press