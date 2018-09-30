WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Communities inundated by flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence are bracing for an onslaught of mosquitoes.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that the state of North Carolina has identified 27 counties that will split $4 million in emergency mosquito-control funding. The counties include New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick, which were among areas hit by heavy rains after Florence smashed ashore Sept. 14 and nearly stalled for days over parts of the Carolinas.

Stagnant floodwaters provide breeding grounds for the pests.

Crews completed a first round of spraying in New Hanover and Brunswick counties last week.

Officials say residents of affected counties can help by emptying any containers with standing water. People are also being encouraged to stay inside for 30 minutes if they see spraying crews in their community.

