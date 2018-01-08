Parts of New England are looking at some balmy weather, relatively speaking, this week.

The extreme cold has begun loosening its grip and some parts of Maine and New Hampshire are expected to see the temperature rise above freezing for the first time in about three weeks on Tuesday.

Andy Pohl from the National Weather Service says the warming trend will continue after a setback on Wednesday, with some places hitting 40 degrees by week’s end. He said the temperature could even hit the lower 50s on the Maine coast and in southern New Hampshire on Friday.

The January thaw will be short lived. Cooler temperatures are expected to return to the region beginning this weekend.