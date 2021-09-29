A second day of hearings featuring the senior military leaders who oversaw last month’s withdrawal from Afghanistan opened Wednesday with partisan feuding, as the House Armed Services Committee’s Democratic chairman lectured President Joe Biden’s critics for having unfair expectations and the panel’s top Republican called the commander in chief “delusional” for suggesting the evacuation was anything but an “unmitigated disaster.”

“To jump down the president’s throat because he actually had to make the decision in an impossible situation, I think does a grave disservice,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the chairman, voicing his “frustration” with Republicans for arguing U.S. troops should have stayed in Afghanistan without acknowledging that more likely would have been killed. “There was no easy option here.”

Such a politically charged start underscored the tension that continues to surround America’s haphazard exit from the 20-year war, as lawmakers look to assign blame for the deaths of 13 service members during the evacuation’s final days and for the U.S. citizens who remain stranded.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff, and Gen. Kenneth “Frank” McKenzie, chief of U.S. Central Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday that they deemed the war’s chaotic and deadly conclusion a “strategic failure” while intimating that Biden rejected their recommendations to retain troops there. They said they had advised both Biden and his predecessor, President Donald Trump, to keep at least 2,500 personnel in Afghanistan, with Milley emphasizing that he believed an “an accelerated withdrawal” would hasten the country’s collapse.

At the outset of Wednesday’s session, Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers, the panel’s top Republican, leaped on the disclosure there was daylight between Biden and his generals, accusing the White House of allowing the State Department call the shots about the U.S. military posture in Afghanistan.

“We have to admit this was the State Department and the White House that cause this catastrophe, not the Defense Department,” Rogers argued, claiming “it will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership.”

Advertising

Smith argued that it was the president’s prerogative to discount his generals’ advice – and that the war’s checkered history was proof that military assessments should be scrutinized.

Milley appeared to agree.

“This was a 20-year war, and it wasn’t lost in the last 20 days or 20 months,” Milley said, when asked if Biden’s decisions had caused the chaotic withdrawal. “Whenever you get a phenomenon like a war is lost … there’s an awful lot of causal factors, and we’re going to have to figure that out.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, appearing alongside Milley and McKenzie, said Wednesday that he did “support the president’s decision to end the war in Afghanistan” and that he “did not support staying there forever.”

Yet all three military leaders acknowledged Tuesday that the Afghan government’s collapse – and that of the Afghan security forces – occurred much faster than the Pentagon had predicted.

Milley revealed Tuesday that it was not until Aug. 25 – 10 days after the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital and less than a week before the last U.S. military personnel left – that the Joint Chiefs of Staff made the “unanimous” recommendation to Biden that he withdraw all troops rather than prolong the evacuation beyond its Aug. 31 deadline. Biden has highlighted that recommendation to defend his decision to leave Afghanistan, without mentioning that it came only after the Taliban had taken control of Kabul.

But Democrats took umbrage at the criticism Biden has faced for those statements, arguing that he never said military leaders had not recommended leaving some U.S. troops on the ground. “What he said was, none of them said that we could do it in a stable, peaceful environment,” Smith said. “And that is the key point.”

Advertising

Leaving U.S. troops in Afghanistan “would have been putting American lives at risk for a mission that we had to know was not achievable,” Smith said. “The president made the right call on that.”

Milley told senators Tuesday there was “near certainty” of additional attacks on U.S. troops and “significant casualties” had the military tried to stay beyond the deadline. Remaining into September, the general said, would have required committing up to 25,000 additional personnel to reopen abandoned bases and retake Kabul, which by that time was being patrolled by an estimated 6,000 Taliban fighters.

Milley also has come under fire in both the Senate and House about conversations he had with his Chinese counterpart during the waning weeks of Trump’s presidency, when Milley assured him the United States was not about to attack Beijing’s interests. During Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s sessions, Milley defended the calls as routine discussions that had been blessed, directed by and fully disclosed to Trump’s senior aides.