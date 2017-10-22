NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey corrections officer has been charged with receiving images of child sexual abuse.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 37-year-old Stephen Salamak was arrested at his home in Lodi.

Salamak has been suspended with pay from his job as a corrections officer at East Jersey State Prison in Rahway.

Prosecutors say an undercover officer first made contact with Salamak after he posted on Craigslist that he was looking for women and moms “that are into Cheese Pizza,” a reference to child pornography.

After police executed a search warrant on his email, prosecutors say they found an email with five attachments showing nude images of young girls.

Prosecutors say he admitted his crime after a search of his home.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.