KERN COUNTY, Calif. — After a parade of epic winter storms, the Kern River and other major waterways fed by melting Sierra Nevada snow have become wild torrents — a transformation so dangerous that several counties in central California have prohibited people from entering the water.

Since April, at least 16 people have died or disappeared in rivers across the state, according to The Mercury News, including two young siblings who were swept away on the Kings River in Fresno County in May. On Wednesday, a kayaker died on the Kern River.

“There is a historic amount of water right now: faster, colder and more deadly than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “There is no amount of training or exercise that prepares a human body.”

In the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada foothills, river swimming holes and rafting trips are a way of life each summer. The snowmelt-infused water can feel like nature’s gift to inland residents who must cope with sweltering heat without the benefit of ocean breezes.

People die every year because they underestimate the currents they cannot see, often without wearing life jackets or knowing how to swim. This year, officials are warning everyone to take heed, especially those who have safely dipped in a river during normal years and may feel overconfident.

“During COVID, a lot of people found the outdoors,” said Mike Howard, the superintendent for the Auburn State Recreation Area, which includes two forks of the American River about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento. “But as they come to their favorite spot in June or on the Fourth of July, where swimming was relatively safe last year, this year is going to be very different.”

At least three people have drowned on the American River this year. Howard said that the state recreation area now has swift water lifeguards at some areas, but the currents are too unsafe for them to swim after a visitor in distress.

“We’re very focused on prevention,” he said.

In Fresno County, as waters rose in March, officials closed the Kings and San Joaquin rivers to anyone except professional rafting companies and threatened violators with $225 fines. Tony Botti, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, said that compliance has been high.

“Unfortunately, the tragedy of losing two children really woke them up,” Botti said. “It’s life over recreation.”

The Kern River originates near Mount Whitney, the highest point in the contiguous United States, and winds through Tulare County before it meanders into Kern County down to the valley floor, and through Bakersfield. At the river’s northern end, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux of Tulare County has officially restricted access to the water to anyone except commercial outfitters. But his counterpart to the south in Kern County, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, has not.

Lori Meza, a spokesperson for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, said that a swimming ban would be too difficult to enforce because of the number of agencies and property owners that would have to be involved. But she said the department has worked to spread the word: Wear a life jacket if you are anywhere near the water. Know where you have cell service in case you need to call for help.

In the past, such warnings largely have not made their way to Los Angeles, where many weekend travelers see the Kern as an affordable road trip without understanding the risks; the river is within a four-hour drive of more than one-third of Southern California’s population.

On a recent morning, Zac Boyd, a Kern County fire captain who is an expert in swift water rescues, explained how campers who do not intend to swim are often drawn toward the water. Without realizing the granite rocks are slick, they can slip into a powerful current if they lose their footing. Children allowed to play too close to the edge can disappear instantly.

Boyd said few can turn their attention away from the water, “almost like a car crash.”

The worst dangers may be yet to come. Temperatures have been cooler than normal this spring across California, leaving more snow in the mountains than was expected in mid-June. Assuming that summer temperatures will tick above their normal 100 degrees even at higher elevations, major snow melts are expected in the coming weeks.

Campers said they had heard the warnings and were content to bear witness to the river’s revival.

“I’m glad to hear the snowpack is back to where it needs to be,” said Hamilton Cerna, 41, who had come from Long Beach with his family. “If that means we can’t go into the river, then so be it.”