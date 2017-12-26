The wind chill could reach 40 below zero in some areas Wednesday night, and some areas will be below freezing for 10 days.

BOSTON (AP) — The storm that gave New England a white Christmas has moved out and is being replaced by dangerous cold.

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories for parts of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Tuesday.

Temperatures were expected to dip below zero in northeastern Vermont, with dangerous wind chills of 15 to 25 below zero Tuesday night. The wind chill could reach 40 below zero in some areas Wednesday night.

The weather service says the temperature in Maine will remain below freezing for more than 10 days.

Temperatures in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island are not expected to rise out of the 20s all week and could dip into the single digits.

Monday’s storm brought about 7 inches of snow, with high winds that caused power outages.