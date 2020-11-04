On an election night that ended in uncertainty, the only thing TV anchors and pundits seemed to know for sure was that President Donald Trump was wrong, very wrong, in declaring that he had won.

“What President Trump just said is undemocratic and false and premature,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said moments after Trump falsely claimed victory in states where ballots were still being tallied and that further counting constituted “a fraud on the American people.” Said Tapper flatly: “It is not accurate to say he won.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace had a similar framing. “This is straight-up authoritarian malarkey,” she told viewers, echoing one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s go-to sayings “This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it. He hasn’t won these states.”

CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell, usually cautious in rendering opinions, said Trump was “castrating the facts.” CNN’s White House reporter Jim Acosta said “the Founding Fathers are rolling in their graves” over an American president “delegitimizing” the results of an election.

Speaking from the White House at 2:30 a.m., Trump also threatened to take his case to the Supreme Court, which elicited a succinct banner on CNN: “Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court; unclear why.”

Even Trump’s would-be allies were dubious about his demand to stop all voting, especially in Pennsylvania and Michigan where hundreds of thousands of ballots remain uncounted, many of them mailed in early due to pandemic-related concerns.

Advertising

“It’s a bad strategic decision,” said Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who served as one of Trump’s debate coaches, on ABC. “It’s a bad political decision.”

On Fox News, anchor-host Dana Perino quoted a tweet by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro: “No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has.”

Former senator Rick Santorum, R-Pa., now a Trump-friendly commentator on CNN, said he was “very distressed by what I just heard the president say.”

The conversation on broadcast and cable news after Trump’s speech mirrored the reaction from the Biden campaign which called Trump’s comments “outrageous” and “unprecedented.”

The TV commentary brought a dose of blunt certainty to what had seemed like a night of false starts and blue and red mirages.

Both candidates surged to early leads where they weren’t predicted to win in preelection state polls, raising hopes of an early victory. Soon enough, however, as more votes rolled in, those early leads melted away, turning the race into a near repeat of 2016.

Advertising

Biden led in Ohio … until he didn’t. Trump led in Virginia … until he didn’t. Viewers were told Biden could win Florida or Iowa … until he couldn’t.

Election night predictions by networks have always been an exercise in understanding where the votes are coming from in a state, whether from populous cities (that tend to go Democratic) or sparsely populated rural counties (which have tended to vote Republican in recent elections). The pandemic added a new complication to counting votes in 2020: How voters voted, whether by mail (predominantly Democratic) or in person (more likely Republicans).

Knowing which was which was critical to understanding how the race was unfolding as states reported their vote totals, bit by bit, and TV anchors reported what the states were telling them. But some anchors struggled to make clear throughout the course of the night which kind of votes were coming in and how they affected the total.

Biden, for example, looked like an upset winner in Florida early in the evening, holding a narrow lead with 75% of the votes in at 7:45 p.m. “It’s incredibly close in Florida,” anchor Wolf Blitzer said on CNN. But by 8:05 p.m., Trump had edged ahead, and by 8:07, he had a 65,000 vote advantage that grew as the state’s conservative Panhandle counties began to report their results, mostly from in-person voting.

It was the same story in Ohio, where Biden started out with a lead, prompting several networks to note that no Republican had ever won the White House without winning the state.

By 9:15 p.m., Biden was still holding a six-point lead, which led CNN’s John King to observe, “The fact that Ohio is so competitive tells you that Joe Biden is going to be stronger in Pennsylvania,” a neighboring state with similar demographic characteristics. “This is why [elections are] exciting and fun,” he added, repeating the latter word two more times in describing the constantly shifting totals.

Advertising

But Biden’s hopes of wresting away Ohio began to fizzle within a half-hour. Trump gradually reasserted himself in a state he won in 2016.

Shortly after midnight, ABC’s Tom Llamas zoomed in on Wisconsin to show how Biden’s position was deteriorating. Noting that Biden was barely staying apace with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 margins, Llamas began to mention that Democrats had much to be worried about when White House correspondent Jonathan Karl interrupted him. “They have not begun counting the early vote in Wisconsin,” Karl said.

Throughout the evening, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki energetically moved through an electronic map, pulling up 2016 and 2012 final tallies and going county to county to examine the kinds of votes counted so far. He cautioned viewers from drawing premature conclusions. The map also had a bar running vertically next to the maps that distinguished same-day votes from those cast via mail or absentee ballot via a color-coded bar.

In one examination of North Carolina just before 11 p.m., Kornacki pointed to the mail-in and absentee differential. “As we’ve been saying, we expect that to favor Biden in most places tonight [or] at least to be better for Biden than the same-day,” Kornacki said, who then pointed to the seemingly slim in-person tally. “This represents the progress we’re starting to make in the vote counting toward the same-day vote. About 1.8 million left to be counted here.”

By midnight, the process ground to a halt with Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan still unsettled, and two more, North Carolina and Georgia, still plausibly in play, pending a resumption of counting mail-in ballots on Wednesday. That propelled the TV coverage well into the early-morning hours and to the break of dawn.

MSNBC anchor Brian Williams sounded the evening’s theme just after 1 a.m. Wednesday when the network called Texas for Trump: “It turns out that Democrats, maybe some of them spotted a blue mirage in some of the early numbers and hope overcame facts in this case,” he said.

Trump ignored that lesson an hour or so later by making good on a report over the weekend that he would declare victory even if large numbers of uncounted votes remained in a few key states.

Amid the shocked and outraged reactions of other hosts and commentators to Trump’s White House declaration in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow remained bemused. “I’m glad he told us in advance that he was going to do this, so that we would be less bowled over and more willing to laugh at it,” she said.