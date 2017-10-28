JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After three previous failures, Gov. Eric Greitens has named a new member to the Missouri Board of Education.
Greitens on Friday said he named John Sumners, a police and fire chaplain from Joplin, to the board.
Sumners has been a church pastor and chaplain and has also worked with the Webb City and Reddings Mill fire districts.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports one previous nominee withdrew after she said Greitens was pressuring board members to oust current Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.
Most Read Stories
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
- Comcast's cable customers tumble as cord-cutting picks up
A second nominee declined the appointment and a third withdrew after it was learned he wasn’t qualified.
Sumners is scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday. His appointment must be confirmed by the Senate.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com