RIDGELAND, Miss. (AP) — This one got away, but not forever.
Police at one Mississippi lake have made an unconventional catch — a car stolen 22 years ago.
Ross Barnett Reservoir Police say a fisherman on Friday alerted them after seeing an unusual image on sonar usually used to find fish.
Divers from the Ridgeland Police Department responded Sunday, finding and pulling out a car “in very poor condition.”
At first, police couldn’t find any information on the vehicle or its owner. But the National Insurance Crime Bureau says the car is a 1989 Mazda RX-7 stolen from nearby Jackson in 1996.