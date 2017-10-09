THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of four Dutch parties negotiating to form the next government have agreed on a draft program for a new center-right coalition after 208 days of negotiations.
The leaders left the negotiating table late Monday morning to present the plan to their parties’ lawmakers, who could still suggest minor amendments.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to officially unveil the program on Tuesday along with the leaders of the Christian Democrats, the centrist D66 party and a faith-based party, the Christian Union.
Following a national election on March 15, the coalition will have a narrow one-seat majority in the lower house of the Dutch parliament.
