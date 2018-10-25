JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The African Union force in Somalia says it has killed a “chief finance controller” for the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.
The AU force in a series of tweets on Thursday says the commander, the head of tax collection in Lower Shabelle region, was killed after an ambush on Monday on an al-Shabab meeting in Bariire. The extremists bring in funding by taxing the communities they control.
The AU force says another seven al-Shabab fighters were killed on Sunday when their attack on a forward operating bases was “botched.”
The multinational force in the coming years is expected to draw down and hand over responsibility for Somalia’s security to the country’s military.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Killer of Utah student called himself womanizing manipulator WATCH
- Officials scramble to make Trump's false assertions real
Al-Shabab holds rural parts of southern and central Somalia and continues to target the capital with high-profile attacks.