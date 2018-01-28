BOSTON (AP) — An auction in Boston is selling off a trove of African American works of art and historical artifacts.

“Please Remember” features items from the personal collection of Eugene and Avis Robinson. Skinner, the auction house coordinating the sale, says the collection represents a “monument to the totality of African American life” in America.

Among the works are photographs of Civil Rights marchers, a signed Louis Armstrong photograph and concert program and a publicity photograph of a Negro League baseball team.

Other artifacts relate to the slave trade, including small shackles that once restrained enslaved children and a framed broadside offering a $100 reward for a runaway slave.

The auction opens online Feb. 1. and is timed with Black History Month. Eugene Robinson is a Washington Post columnist and author.