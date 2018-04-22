KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say two near-simultaneous Taliban attacks in western Badghis province have killed at least 14 troops and policemen.

Ghulam Sarwar Haidari, the deputy provincial police chief, says a large number of insurgents attacked army units in the district of Ab Kamari, killing nine soldiers in that attack on Monday.

He says that at the same time, another group of insurgents struck police in Qadis district, killing five policemen.

Sharafuddin Majidi, spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the causalty tolls.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Haidari blamed the Taliban who are active in Badghis and have stepped up their attacks on Afghan security forces across the province.

On Sunday, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in the capital, Kabul, killing 57 people.