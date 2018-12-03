KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban stormed a police checkpoint in northern Sari Pul province, killing a district police chief and another officer.
Zabi Amani, the governor’s spokesman, says the attack on Monday night in Sayyad district also wounded four policemen.
Amani says the attack triggered an hours-long gun battle and that there are also casualties among the Taliban. He didn’t elaborate.
Meanwhile, a shootout that broke out overnight between Kabul police and a man who was being evicted under a court order from his house in the Afghan capital left one policeman dead and six people, including a reporter, wounded.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- CHP uses Autopilot to stop a Tesla Model 3 with a sleeping driver at the wheel
Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police, says roads around the area have been blocked off and sporadic shooting is still taking place at the site on Tuesday.