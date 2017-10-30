KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have killed nine police in an attack on a checkpoint in the eastern Ghazni province.
Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, says four other police were wounded in the attack early Monday. He says seven insurgents were killed and five others were wounded in the battle, which lasted more than an hour.
Late Sunday, the Taliban attacked another checkpoint in the southern Zabul province, igniting clashes in which six police and eight insurgents were killed.
Amir Jan Alokozai, a district administrative chief, says another eight police and 12 insurgents were wounded.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Seahawks deny report that team could be dangling tight end Jimmy Graham for a left tackle
The Taliban claimed both attacks. The insurgents have launched a wave of attacks across the country against security forces this month that has killed more than 200 people.