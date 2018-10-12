KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says attacks by the Taliban in the country’s north have killed eight people — four soldiers and four civilians.
Military spokesman Hanif Rezaie says the troops died in Kunduz province when the Taliban attacked a military outpost in the district of Archi on Friday morning. He says six were wounded in the assault.
Rezaie says the civilians were killed on Thursday, when a car bomb targeting an election campaign headquarters in Faryab province exploded prematurely.
He says several Taliban fighters died in both incidents.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Changed Forever': Florida Panhandle devastated by Michael WATCH
- US, Russian astronauts land safely after rocket failure VIEW
- Toxic metal cadmium is found in chain stores' jewelry, tests show WATCH
- Melania Trump says she might be 'the most bullied person'
- Federal court won't reopen case of captive orca Lolita
Afghanistan is holding parliamentary elections on Oct. 20. The campaign has already been marred by violence.
On Tuesday, a suicide bomber struck the home of an election candidate in the city of Lashkar Gah, in Helmand province, killing the candidate and seven others.