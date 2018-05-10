KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says Taliban fighters have stormed a security post in Farah province, killing at least seven and wounding four.
Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the attack took place Thursday night in Bala Buluk district. The gun battle lasted several hours and at least seven security forces were killed, he said.
A member of the provincial council, Abdul Samad Salehi, said the attack was massive and killed 22 and wounded two. He said the Taliban “arrested” three security forces.
There was no immediate response from the Taliban.
