KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least six local police were killed when a group of Taliban fighters attacked and overran their checkpoint in northern Sari Pul province.
Zabi Amani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday two other policemen were wounded in the late Friday night attack.
Amani said reinforcements arrived and a sporadic gun battle is still underway in Sayad district. He added that three Taliban fighters were killed and two others were wounded in the battle.
Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
Taliban have increased their attacks in the province of late. Last week, Taliban killed 11 Afghan paramilitary forces in Sari Pul.