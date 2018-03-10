KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 15 security forces have been killed in an attack by Taliban fighters in western Farah province.
Fared Bakhtawar, head of the provincial council, said Saturday that seven army commandos and eight police are among those 15 killed in Bala Buluk district.
Bakhtawar said three other security forces are missing and more than 30 insurgents were killed in the battle.
Gen. Dawlat Waziri, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, confirmed the attack but said only four soldiers were killed and two wounded.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujhaid claimed responsibility for the attack.
In recent months, Farah province has witnessed an increase in attacks by insurgents against security forces and local officials have requested the deployment of more forces in the province.