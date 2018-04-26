KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says Taliban insurgents have ambushed a government convoy in eastern Logar province, killing the deputy provincial governor and his two bodyguards.

Mohammad Naser Ghyrat, Logar provincial council chief, said the ambush on Kamaruddin Shekeib’s convoy early Thursday also seriously injured Shekeib’s spokesman.

The Taliban control large swathes of eastern Logar and despite the establishment of dozens of National Security Force outposts along the road running through the province, Taiban attacks are frequent.