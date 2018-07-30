Nation & World Afghan official: Roadside bombing kills 11 people on a bus in western Farah province, 31 wounded Originally published July 30, 2018 at 11:11 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official: Roadside bombing kills 11 people on a bus in western Farah province, 31 wounded. The Associated Press Next StoryAfghan official: Roadside bomb kills 11 in western province Previous StoryUndercover video shows pig abuse but also common practices