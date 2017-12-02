KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says an attack in eastern Nangarhar province has killed at least two security guards and wounded six others.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says an explosion took place near a private TV station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad on Saturday. He says the target of the attack was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says at least three people were wounded after a sticky bomb went off in the Afghan capital. He says the explosives were planted on a container belonging to the security forces.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Nangarhar and Kabul.