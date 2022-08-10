ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Afghan man accused of killing two Muslim men in Albuquerque was driving to Texas when he was arrested, and police said they found a bullet casing in his car that matched those found at one of four crime scenes around the city.

A police detective wrote in a criminal complaint that the suspect, Muhammad Syed, 51, who himself is Muslim, denied that he had anything to do with any of the four killings that have shaken Muslims in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.

According to the complaint, Syed told police officers who stopped his car Monday night that he had been driving to Houston to find a new place for his family to live because things were “bad” in Albuquerque, and he referred to the recent shootings. He was pulled over about 100 miles from the Texas state line.

Police said they found a handgun in the car and a spent bullet casing between the windshield of the car and the dashboard. Tests on the handgun, the spent casing and casings that were found at the scene of a killing on Aug. 1 were all a presumptive match, police wrote in the complaint.

Police said the ballistic evidence was part of what led them to arrest Syed on suspicion of carrying out the Aug. 1 killing of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, a 27-year-old urban planner. Syed was also charged in the July 26 killing of Aftab Hussein, 41, who worked at a cafe.

At a news conference on Tuesday, police officials said they considered Syed to also be the “most likely” suspect in the November 2021 killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, as well as in the most recent of the four killings, that of 25-year-old Naeem Hussain on Friday.

Syed appeared before a judge by way of a video feed on Wednesday afternoon, with his hands cuffed and chained to his ankles. He was wearing orange sandals and a red jumpsuit with the words “High Risk” on the back.

Through a Pashto interpreter, Syed asked for permission “to talk for myself.” But his lawyer asked the court not to take any statement from her client, and the judge encouraged Syed to take his lawyer’s advice and not speak.

“Whatever you guys think is the right thing, sounds good,” Syed replied.

Judge Renée Torres said she was transferring the case to a district court, where a determination would be made about whether to set bail. Syed’s home is tucked away in a patch of one-story houses near Albuquerque’s airport. Three women wearing headscarves answered the door at his house, revealing a living room wall covered with an Afghan flag. One of the women, who appeared to be in her 20s, said the family was not ready to speak about the charges.

Syed arrived in the United States about six years ago, and had known Naeem Hussain since 2016, according to the law enforcement complaint, which did not describe the men’s relationship further.

Hussain, who had family roots in Afghanistan and Pakistan, had worked as a caseworker for the Lutheran Family Services, which has helped to resettle many Afghan families in Albuquerque, before starting his own trucking company.

Hussain was shot in the parking lot of the resettlement agency, hours after he attended a funeral for the two victims Syed has been charged with killing. Farid Sharifi, the program director at the agency, declined to say whether the group had helped resettle Syed’s family.

Ahmad Assed, president of the city’s largest mosque, which several of the victims attended, said he understood that police were examining the possibility that Syed was a Sunni Muslim who may have been motivated by anger over his daughter’s marriage to a Shiite Muslim. A police official said at a news conference on Tuesday that they were aware of that information but were not yet sure whether it was a motive for the killings.

New Mexico is home to about 1,500 Afghans, a community that has grown substantially since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year. About 500 of them are evacuees brought to the United States after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021.

Syed told police he had fought against the Taliban in Afghanistan with that country’s special forces, according to the complaint.

Sharifi said the community “has been really shaken” by the recent killings, and that his agency had been inundated with calls from worried evacuees.

“The refugees have been through horrendous events and have been here trying to put their lives back together,” said Sharifi, 40, who immigrated to the United States from Afghanistan as a child.

After detaining Syed, police searched his home early Tuesday and found two guns, one in Syed’s room and one in the room of one of his sons. Police interviewed the son, who denied shooting any of the victims and was released. He said he had purchased a pistol with his father in July, when his father had also purchased an AK-47-style rifle, according to the complaint. Police said Syed bought a scope for his rifle on Aug. 1.

Police said that both of the victims whom Syed has been accused of killing were shot more than once. A detective wrote in the complaint that the gunman who killed Aftab Hussein appeared to have waited in the bushes near where Hussein parked his car and then shot Hussein when he stepped outside. Several bullet casings were found at the scene.

Six days later, police said, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was on a video call with a friend about 8:35 p.m. when he told the friend that he had to go to take another call. Hussain was shot about 40 minutes later, and he was found on a sidewalk about a block away from a nearby park. Police said they found seven 9-mm bullet casings at the scene that were later identified as a likely match to the handgun in Syed’s car, and seven casings of another type that matched the ones found at the scene of Hussein’s killing. Hussain’s older brother, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, said in an interview that he had decided against sending his brother’s body to family members in Pakistan to be buried because his brother had been shot so many times that he was unrecognizable. He said the killer appeared to have “wanted to finish him — the whole nine yards.”