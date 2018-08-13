KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say security forces are battling the Taliban in a key provincial capital for the fourth straight day after insurgents launched a massive assault on the eastern city last week.
Najib Danish, Interior Ministry’s spokesman, says reinforcements have been sent to Ghazni and were trying to clear it of the Taliban on Monday.
The assault on Ghazni, the capital of Ghazni province, was a major show of force by the Taliban, who had infiltrated deep into the city and attacked from several directions.
The United States has sent military advisers to aid Afghan forces in Ghazni.
Col. Fared Mashal, the province’s police chief, say majority of the insurgents fighting in Ghazni are foreigners, including Pakistanis and Chechens.
Mashal says hundreds of Taliban have been killed so far in Ghazni.