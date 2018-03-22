LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas State Hospital’s police chief says he fears for the safety of a woman who left with a patient after being questioned about sneaking him contraband while working as a psychologist.

Michelle Messer left the hospital Tuesday with Cory Chapin, who had been acquitted on attempted kidnapping and other charges due to a mental defect.

Citing an affidavit from the chief, KATV reported Messer denied taking Chapin a cellphone and vaping device. Chief Perry Wyse says he told Messer to wait in her office but she instead went to where Chapin was being held and escorted him from the hospital.

Chapin was charged in 2014 in Eureka Springs after telling police that God told him to kidnap a woman who cut his hair.

The hospital plans to fire Messer.