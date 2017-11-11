WACO, Texas (AP) — A former top assistant to a Texas district attorney whose office is prosecuting dozens of cases stemming from a deadly biker shooting says the DA dismissed unrelated criminal cases for friends and campaign donors.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that former McLennan County prosecutor Greg Davis made the claim in a sworn affidavit filed Friday.

Davis was first assistant to District Attorney Abel Reyna until 2014, when he resigned because he objected to preferential treatment that Davis says was given to Reyna’s friends and political supporters.

The affidavit was filed as part of testimony for a man facing trial from charges stemming from the 2015 shooting at a Twin Peaks restaurant involving rival biker gangs.

The first trial resulting from the Twin Peaks confrontation ended Friday with a mistrial.

Reyna did not return phone messages seeking comment.

