LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire aerospace company is playing a role in a NASA project that ultimately hopes to send people to Mars.

On Thursday, NASA representatives visited Titeflex Aerospace, located in Laconia, to highlight the work they are doing in manufacturing parts for the Space Launch System. The agency says the SLS will be the most powerful rocket they have ever built, and will pave the way for travel to Mars.

WMUR -TV reports that the company is one of 1,100 in 44 states that are working on the project. NASA hopes to complete the first phase of the project, an unmanned mission to the moon, by the end of next year.

NASA representatives said that the company’s contributions are vital to the success of their human space flight program.