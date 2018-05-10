CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two American Electric Power subsidiaries in West Virginia are proposing a rate increase that would boost residential customers’ bills by nearly $15 each month.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power filed a request with the state Public Service Commission on Wednesday for a nearly $115 million rate increase. It would boost rates overall by 7.85 percent if approved.

Appalachian Power says in a news release that about half of the request is due to a significant decline in residential customers and electricity use. The utility says it also has made infrastructure investments over the past several years, including generation and distribution facilities and the transmission system.

The proposed rate increase for commercial customers would be more than $42 per month.