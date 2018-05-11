DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hundreds rallied in Delaware to advocate for a salary boost for workers who care for adults with disabilities.

WDEL-FM reports that organizations including Easter Seals and Autism Delaware turned out Thursday in front of Legislative Hall to support legislation that cosponsors say would direct $9 million toward improving compensation for direct support professionals. Advocates say years without raises have led to high turnover in the profession, which adversely affects the quality of care adults with disabilities receive.

Cosponsors of House Bill 104 say the legislation would bring compensation for direct service professionals to market rate, increasing recruitment.

Republican Rep. Kevin Hensley says the professionals are “tireless advocates” who haven’t had a raise in more than 10 years.

The Joint Finance Committee meets later this month.

___

