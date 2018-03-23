LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two federally funded advocacy groups in Arkansas are disputing over a lawsuit challenging reductions in benefits for thousands of Medicaid recipients with disabilities.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that both Legal Aid of Arkansas and Disability Rights Arkansas oppose the cuts resulting from state officials’ decision to use a computer program to allocate hours of home-based care to people with disabilities. But Legal Aid, which filed the lawsuit last year, is opposing a request by the disability rights group to be added as plaintiff in the case.

Disability Rights Arkansas recently filed its request noting a temporary order last year reversed cuts in benefits provided to seven Legal Aid clients but didn’t help thousands whose benefits were also reduced.

Legal Aid says the group waited too long to try getting involved.

