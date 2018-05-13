CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Guardian ad Litem workers serve as special advocates for kids entering foster care across Idaho. The work is rewarding, but the hours are long, the caseloads are high, and in some regions, the volunteers are few.

Merrin Packer, recruitment and retention specialist with the program in Idaho’s 3rd District Court region, told the Idaho Press-Tribune that the district is operating with the lowest number of volunteers and the second-highest number of cases in the state.

The region has 33 volunteers now — a recent jump from 28 — and 664 cases. That compares to the nearby 4th District, which had 710 cases and 88 volunteers last year.

Guardian ad Litem workers, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), investigate a child’s home life in an effort to determine the best living situation for the child.

